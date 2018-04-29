Vlasta MachalicekDec. 6, 1918 - April 27, 2018Vlasta Machalicek, 99, of Waco, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Waco.Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday. May 1, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m., until service time.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Machalicek, Sr.; son, Raymond Machalicek, Jr.; granddaughter, Kimberly Machalicek; daughter-in-law, Linda Darlene Machalicek; and four brothers and three sisters.Survivors include her son, Jimmy Machalicek and wife, Linda C. Machalicek; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to give a special thanks to the 3rd floor nurses and staff at St. Catherine's for their love and care they gave our loved one.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
