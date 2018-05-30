Mihai LupuNov 9, 1931 - May 28, 2018Mihai Lupu, 86, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at home, after an illness. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 1, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.