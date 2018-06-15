Shirley L. LoveJanuary 16, 1936 - June 5, 2018Shirley Lee Boykin Love, 82, passed away at her home in Moody, Texas, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. A memorial service will be 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 18, 2018, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1601 S Robinson Dr, Robinson, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

