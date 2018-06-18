Shirley L. LoveJan. 16, 1936 - June 5, 2018Shirley Lee Love, 82, passed away suddenly in her home Tuesday evening, June 5, 2018. A memorial celebrating her life will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Robinson, on Monday June 18, 2018, from 5-7 p.m.Shirley was born on January 16, 1936 in Mertens, Texas to George and Edwina (Graves) Boykin. She had one elder sister, Betty Roe. As a child, her father worked for Sinclair Oil, on the pipeline, so, the Boykin's moved often. She attended numerous schools. She graduated from Frost HS, class of 1954. She attended Navarro College, graduated with a Bachelor's degree, class of 1958. She went on to further her education at Sam Houston State Teachers College, graduating with a Master's degree, class of 1960. After college, she met Audy A. Love, and they married in 1966. Out of their 13-year marriage came their only child, Shannon Lee Love, born in 1971. They divorced in 1980, and she focused on taking care of their daughter. She continued activities with her church and career and mingled with a local singles group. She retired from Waco ISD in 1999.Throughout her teaching career, she taught at Comanche ISD for two years, and at Waco ISD for a total of 38 years; most of those years were at Kendrick Elementary School and South Waco Elementary School. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and celebrated Golden Sister status (50-year member) in 2014.Shirley loved life, family and friends. She has been a lifelong member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting with the people she loved, in person and on the phone. She enjoyed old western movies, historical biographies, and "I Love Lucy". She enjoyed sports; college (Baylor Bears) and pro (Dallas Cowboys), and the conversations that followed with Ralph Ramirez and John Libak. On a few occasions she enjoyed a NASCAR race with her daughter. She enjoyed going places; out to eat, to the movies, and to karaoke with her daughter, family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Roe; her bonus son, Franklen Furrow and many loved ones.Shirley is survived by her daughter, Shannon Love-Duck and partner Martin Cordell; grandchildren Brian Furrow and wife Alicia; Ashlyn Wolfe and husband AJ; Kourtnee Hill; and Shane Duck. Bonus grandsons Gregory Grams and Shannon Cordell. Two great-grand-dogs Killian Furrow and Jupiter Wolfe. Nephews and nieces; Wayne (Rick) Buem, Buddy Roe, Patti Allen, Debbie Allen, Connie Friend and numerous extended family and friends.Shirley touched many lives through teaching school, being a friend and just being that person that loved people. She will be missed by so many.Thank you to Dr. Kyle James and his medical team; and Dr. Plemmons and his medical team for all they did for my mother.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
