Audy A. Love, IIIJanuary 28, 1938 - June 21, 2018Audy A. Love III, aged 80 years, of Moody, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the afternoon of June 21, 2018 at the VA hospital in Temple. He was born on the 28th day of January 1938 in Pilot Point, Texas to Audy and Gladys (Weber) Love.Audy was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served his country proudly from 1957 to 1961. Audy married Freda Kirkland in Axtell, Texas and they would spend the next 38 years together.He was preceded in death by his parents, Audy and Gladys.Audy leaves behind his wife, Freda, of Moody; two sons, John Love of Lorena and Duane Felch of Moody; and eight daughters, Carol Sue Sanchez of San Marcos, Debra Diaz of Axtell, Marilyn Myhalik of China Spring, Starla Love of Lorena, Elaine Arenas-Harmeling of Kyle, Terri Turley, Shannon Love, and Belinda Tuckner all of Moody. Audy also leaves to cherish his memory his 28 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and to many friends to count.A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 28, 2018, at The Well in Moody, with Jason Dean officiating. The family will be accepting friends and visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, at The Well.Hewett-Arney Funeral Home14 W. Barton AveTemple, TX 76501(254) 778-3200Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
