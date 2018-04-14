Curtis Lee LoveJune 4, 1935 - April 11, 2018Curtis Lee Love, 82, of China Spring, passed away Wednesday April 11, 2018 at Regent Care of Waco. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 16, at China Spring Cemetery, with Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Mr. Love was born, June 4, 1935, to George and Eva Love in Coryell County. He is a Marine Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Love married Betty Nichols December 19, 1979 in Waco. He was an independent truck driver and a longtime resident of Waco and China Spring.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Love; brothers, Billy Love and George Love; step-son, Dennis Nichols; and great-great-granddaughter, Lyla Kate Nichols.Mr. Love is survived by sons, Curtis D. Love, Brian Love, both of Waco; daughters, Debbie Feild of Lovelady, Sheila Brazeal and husband, Roy, of Lorena; step-children, Larry Nichols and wife, Bonnie, of Teague, Carol Wood and husband, Tony, of Waco; brothers, Lynn Love and wife, Shirley, of Valley Mills, Jimmy Love and wife, Caroline, of Tennessee; sister, Mary Brooks and husband, Dave, of Waco; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
