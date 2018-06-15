Carl D. LoveMay 12, 1948 - June 7, 2018Coach Carl D. Love, 70, of Tyler, passed away, June 7, 2018, at East Texas Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 16, at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Rodney C. Curry as eulogist.He was born, May 12, 1948, in Darling, MS. He was head basketball coach at John Tyler High School for 17 years. He also coached at Texas State Technical Institute (TSTI) in Waco, Texas.Coach Love was preceded in death by his spouse, Gloria Love; daughter, Azure' Love Davis.Survivors include son, Cameron and wife, Emily, Love; daughter, Sherry and husband, Jesus, Gonzalez; two brothers, four sisters, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild; honorary son, Cedano Clark; and special friend, Kenneth Bickham.Community Funeral Home of Tyler1429 N. Border AvenueTyler, TX 75702(903) 526-5555Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

