Concha S. LoredoDec. 7, 1935 - March 27, 2018Concha Loredo, 82, of Waco, passed away Tuesday March 27, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., Waco, with Father Benjie Magnaye as Celebrant. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 2, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Concha was born December 7, 1935 to Lorenzo and Gavina Sardaneta in Coolidge, Texas. Concha met Emilio Loredo on September 16, 1954 at a Mexican Independence Day dance they had at the family farm where she lived; they danced all night long. In February of 1955, Emilio came to ask Concha's hand in marriage when her dad was terminally ill. Concha's dad gave her a six month waiting period to marry. Her father passed soon after and they got married on August 13, 1955. They waited seven years to start a family. She worked at LaVega ISD for many years as a cafeteria manager and Senior Ministries as a van driver. Concha also worked for Nurses Unlimited as a caregiver. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo, but cooking and gardening were close behind. Music was another love, especially Mariachi. She was a life-long member of member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Salvador Sardaneta, Rufino Sardaneta, Brijido (Ben) Sardaneta, Victor Sardaneta; sisters, Guadalupe Munoz, Anita Ruiz, Loreto Ramirez, Erminia Ortiz; and great-granddaughter, Alonna Moreno-Hernandez.Left behind to cherish her memories is her only surviving sister, Aurora Martinez (Gloria); her loving husband of 62 years, Emilio Loredo; sons, Ventura Loredo and wife, Rachel, Ernesto Loredo and wife, Yadira, Esequiel Loredo, Eusebio Loredo, and Cornelio Loredo; daughters, Margarita Loredo and Martin Lozano, Adelina Guerrero and husband, David, Angelina Loredo, Adelaida (Addie) Loredo and partner, Patricia Garcia; 47 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren.Concha will be missed dearly by her family and everyone that knew her. She will leave a huge hole in their lives.The family would like to give a special thanks to Providence Hospice, Nurses Unlimited, and Regent Care Nursing Home for all of the wonderful care given to Concha.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
