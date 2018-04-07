Vincent Lopez, Sr.April 5, 1929 - April 5, 2018Vincent Sosa Lopez Sr., 89, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., with Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. The full obituary may be viewed at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

