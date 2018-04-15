Rosalia Rivera LopezSept. 4, 1991 - April 11, 2018Rosalia "Chio" Rivera Lopez, 26, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 18, at St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave, Waco, with Father Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Rosalia was born September 4, 1991 in San Luis De La Paz GTO. She was a resident of Mexia Texas.She is survived by her parents, Jose Guadalupe and Esperanza Rivera; sisters, Carolina and husband, Hugo Prado, Esperanza and husband, Diego Cabrera, Angelica and husband, Pedro Ortiz; brothers, Salomon and wife, Rosa Rivera, Hugo and wife, Estela Rivera, Mario and wife, Vera Rivera, and Sergio Rivera; also, Godparents Gloria and Joel Rivera Garcia.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.