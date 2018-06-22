Johnny LongNov. 1, 1962 - June 14, 2018Johnny Alton Long, of Waco, passed away, June 14, 2018. Viewing will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 23, 2018, at McDowell Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.Survivors are his mother, Lillie M. Long; four brothers, Samuel, Thomas, Reginald, and Floyd Long; three sisters, Evelyn, Melissa, and Sharon Long; lots of good friends and relatives; Linda Walker and her son, Lee Walker and their relatives.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

