Leo F. LoganJuly 11, 1933 - June 1, 2018Leo Francis Logan, 84, of Waco, passed away, Friday, June 1, 2018. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 7, at Victorious Life Church of Waco, and graveside at 11 a.m., Friday, June 8, in Dallas at Grove Hill Memorial Park.Leo was born in San Angelo, TX, in 1933. He moved from there to Dallas, TX, where he met his wife of over 50 years, Wanda Joy Allen. He served in the United States Army and worked as a rate clerk/auditor for Strickland and Central Freight Lines. He lived a life of service to God, his family and friends and to his church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Francis Logan, Sr. and Emma Lorene Castello; his wife, Wanda Joy Logan; sisters, Louise Lamb and Lenora Glendenning; and brother, Richard Logan.He is survived by his brothers, Larry and Leroy Logan; son, Jeff Logan and wife, Karmen and their sons, Austin and Evan; his daughter, Tina Logan-Whisenant and husband, Roger and their sons Charlie Jones, Jeff Jones, Brandon Jones, Aaron Blakely and Travis Whisenant; multiple great-grandchildren; and countless family and friends that he loved dearly.The family wishes to acknowledge the love and care given by Regent Care Center and Kindred Hospice.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
