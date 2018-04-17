Joani Kay LivingstonJan. 2, 1960 - April 9, 2018Joani Kay Livingston, 58, of McGregor, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 9, 2018. A celebration of Joani's life will be held on Thursday, April 19, at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Fish Pond Rd, in Waco, Texas, with visitation at 2:00 p.m., and a memorial service at 3:00 p.m., followed by a reception.She was born January 2, 1960, in Mesa, Arizona, to George and Karen Livingston, and spent her childhood in Texas, Costa Rica, Colombia, Arizona and Alabama. After earning a degree in Radio/TV/Film from Baylor University, Joani was a director and producer for KWTX in Waco, director and producer for KWBU, CEO of Livingston Group Productions, and co-founder of Livingston+McKay. She was an award-winning filmmaker, writer, speaker, teacher, mentor and friend who believed passionately in people and devoted her life to telling their stories. She was an avid traveler, movie lover, fervent foodie, and a self-described "lover of stories, life and dark chocolate."Joani is survived by her parents, George and Karen Wingham Livingston; sister and brother-in-law, Sheri and Scott Crawford of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Cindi and Tom Knight of Lewisburg, West Virginia; brother and fiancée, David Livingston and Babette Paoli of Blaine, Washington; nephews, TJ Knight of Blacksburg, Virginia; John Crawford, serving overseas with the U.S. Air Force; Steven Crawford of Charlottesville, Virginia; Mark Crawford of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Jake Livingston of Bellingham, Washington; dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles; and thousands of friends around the world whom she loved deeply.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Joani Livingston Tribute fund at https://www.facebook.com/donate/563335550726466 or the Western Heights Baptist Church Memorial Fund.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.