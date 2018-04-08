Helen Chambers LipseyDec. 31, 1924 - April 2, 2018Helen Chambers Lipsey, age 93, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 9, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Gatesville with Dr. Chad Bertrand officiating. Private burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service and one hour following the service in the First Baptist Church Parlor.She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James C. "Jack" Lipsey, in 2011; son, Danny Ray Lipsey; brothers, Otis Chambers and B. E. Chambers; and sisters, Jewel Brown and Polly Bunnell.Survivors include her children, Dianna Thompson and husband, Mike of Woodway and Tom Lipsey and wife, Connie of Houston; grandchildren, Jeanne Jester of South Africa, Amy Jester Thomas and husband, Michael, of Brownwood, Tracy Lipsey Brigman and husband, Ivan, of Maypearl, and Michael Lipsey and wife, Erin, of Rowlett; step-granddaughters, Dr. Tanna Thompson of Cedar Park and Nikki Cheek and husband, Brian, of Cedar Park; and ten great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Jeanne Jester South Africa Missions, please make check payable to Pursue Missions International, P.O. Box 53850, Lubbock, TX 79453 with a note attached for South Africa Missions or First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
