Christine LinvilleOct. 23, 1926 - April 8, 2018Christine B. Linville passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 8, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 12, at Lorena Cemetery with Robin Ford officiating.Christine was born October 23, 1926, in Waco, Texas, to Thomas and Evie Eskew. She married Lt. Col. Alan W. Linville in 1948 and they were stationed at Air Force facilities throughout the world and United States. Christine was a loving housewife and mother. She pursued genealogy and was a Daughter of the American Revolution. After completion of her husband's military career, Chris' family retired to Waco in 1966.Christine was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Alan W. Linville.She is survived by her daughter, Alana Linville; and son, Mark Linville and wife, Emiko; sister, Alice Sue Sein of Seattle, Washington; along with her sister-in-law and friend, Francis McAtee. She also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews in Waco and Seattle.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice and Dr. John Kosarek for their care and compassion during our time of need.Memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
