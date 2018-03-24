Brody Dean LindemanMarch 22, 2018 - March 22, 2018Brody Dean Lindeman, of Robinson, passed away March 22, 2018, in a local hospital. Visitation with the family will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr, Waco. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, at Dobyville Cemetery near Lampasas, Texas.Brody was born March 22, 2018 in Waco.He was preceded in death by his brother, Wyatt Dale Lindeman; great-grandmother, Kathrine Clark; and great-grandparents, Roger and Fannie Lindeman.Brody is survived by his parents, Jeff and Crystal Lindeman; brother, Wrett Dale Lindeman; grandparents, Terry and Michele Clark, and Stacie Lindeman; great-grandparents, Mike and Linda Sanders, and Weldon Clark. He is also survived by his uncles: Chandler Clark, Stayton Lindeman, and Warren Lindeman; aunt, Brooke Lindeman; great-aunt and uncles, Tonya and Shane Howard, Scot and Brooke Sanders, Jeff and Leah Freeburg; as well as many cousins and close family friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at the National United Bank in the name of Brody Dean Lindeman.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
