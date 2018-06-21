Lottie M. LewisJuly 7, 1925 - June 19, 2018Lottie M. Lewis, of Waco, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Visitation will start at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., in the OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco. There will be Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 23, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Waco. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Lottie was born, July 7, 1925, in Fredericksburg, TX. After graduating high school at St. Mary's School, Lottie attended Santa Rosa Nursing School in San Antonio, TX, where she received her Registered Nursing degree in 1946. While at Santa Rosa, she met her future husband of 64 years Henry B. Lewis. They married on June 18, 1947. In the seven years they lived in San Antonio, they had five children. In 1954, the family moved to Waco, TX, where they would have two more children and live the rest of their lives.Lottie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent her entire life caring for and putting her family first. She was the sweetest mom anyone could hope for and beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Lewis, in 2011; parents, Joseph Molberg and Maria H. Molberg; and sisters and brothers, Ann Molberg, Rose Molberg, Dora Meurer, Sister Elizabeth Claire Molberg, Robert Molberg, Max Molberg, Rita Kaderli, and Mary Knopp; and great-grandchild, James Lewis III.She is survived by sisters, Louise Probst of Fredericksburg and Agnes Knopp and husband, James, of Austin; seven children, Keith Lewis of Richardson, Jim Lewis and wife, Eileen, of Westphalia, Kathy Lewis of Austin, Teresa Evans and husband, Charles, of Kyle, Elaine Blair of Waco, Jon Lewis and wife, Carla, of Austin, and Chris Lewis of Hewitt; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.The family would especially like to thank the wonderful people at Home Instead, Hillcrest Hospital, and Ridgecrest Retirement and Health Care for the care they gave their mom in the last years of her life.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you donate to your favorite charity.The Guest Book is available at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
