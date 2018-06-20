Lottie M. LewisJuly 7, 1925 - June 19, 2018Lottie M. Lewis, 92, of Waco, widow of Henry B. Lewis, passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 23, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with burial at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will start at 6 p.m. Friday, June 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., with a Rosary service at 7 p.m.The full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.