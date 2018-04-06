Barbara LesterJuly 21, 1940 - February 8, 2018Barbara Lester, 77, class of 1958 Waco High School, passed from this life February 8, 2018, in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 7, at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, Texas.She is preceded in death by her parents, Wm. Harlan and Sybil Lester; and sister Martha Ann Lester Boland Williams.She is survived by son, David and Lori Lester, Merrimack, NH; and daughter, Tracey.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to charity of your choice or any Public Broadcasting Station.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

