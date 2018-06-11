John Joe LeosJune 24, 1946 - June 8, 2018Mr. John Joe Leos, age 71, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 13, at St. Eugene's Catholic Church in McGregor, with Father Boniface Onjefu officiating. Burial to follow in Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby, Texas. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.Mr. Leos was born, June 24, 1946, to Cayetano and Rebecca (Blanco) Leos in Crawford, Texas. He graduated from Oglesby High School in 1965. Mr. Leos served as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1965 to 1990. Mr. Leos worked at Alcoa Fastening System as a Heat Treat Specialist for 36 years. He married the love of his life, Mary Montoya on August 15, 1970, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage together. John was a longtime resident of McGregor and a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. He was a baseball umpire with the Texas Association of Sports Official for 30 years. John was a member of the city council of McGregor from 2006 to 2018. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time outdoors and most of all with his family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gennaro Leos and Sammy Leos.Mr. Leos leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Leos of McGregor; daughter, Mary Jo Williams and husband, Charlie, of McGregor; daughter, Alice Havelka and husband, Justin, of McGregor; son, John David Leos and wife, Rosa, of Argyle; daughter, Stefanie Pajestka and husband, Mark, of Georgetown; grandchildren: Lauren Allison, Lauren Esquivel, Adrianna Williams, Zachary Williams, Madison Havelka, Jacob Havelka, Luke Leos, Lilly Leos, and Sydney Pajestka; great-grandchild, Carli Jo Allison; sister, Janie Walker and husband, Steve, of Chilton; brothers, Paul Leos and wife, Sylvia, of Waco, Fernando Leos and wife, Janet, of Lancaster, Manuel Leos and wife, Clydene, of Oglesby, C.B. Leos, Jr. and wife, Rhonda, of Oglesby, Tommy Leos and wife, Cindy, of Waco, and Willie Leos and wife, Carla, of Oglesby; numerous nieces, nephews and host of friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.