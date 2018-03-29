Farris LenamondJan. 17, 1939 - March 28, 2018Farris I. Lenamond, 79, of Angleton passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 30, 2018, in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 30, at Palms. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 31, in Cobb Cemetery in Groesbeck, Texas.Farris owned Lenco Plumbing Supply. He loved people and telling stories. Farris was a U.S. Army veteran and Commander of the Angleton American Legion for many years. Farris was also a welding instructor at TSTC in Waco for 10 years. He owned rental property and apartments, was also a volunteer firefighter, an umpire for little league, and Cookie chairman for Girl Scouts. Farris attended Junior High and High school in Groesbeck.Farris was born January 17, 1939 in Goose Creek, Texas to Grady & Mell Dean Lenamond.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Horace and Lynn Jay Lenamond.Farris was survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Lenamond; children, Karyn Lenamond-Lewis, Kevin (Debbie) Lenamond, and Karyl Dean (David) Reames; siblings, Gene Lenamond, and Judy (Jack) Telford; grandchildren, Joshua Lenamond, Joseph Lenamond-Lewis, Jacob Lenamond-Lewis, Keifer Lenamond, Connor Lenamond, Clayton Lenamond, Kathy Reames, Kristy Reames, David Reames III, Matthew Reames, and Rebekah Reames; nine great-grandchildren; and also by numerous other family and friends. Online condolences may be sent at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.Palms Funeral Home2300 East MulberryAngleton, TX 77515(979) 849-4343Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
