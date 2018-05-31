Clarence LehrmanDec. 15, 1930 - May 29, 2018Clarence Lehrman, 87, of Elk, TX, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 1, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay Ave., Waco, with Pastor Peter Kolb officiating. Interment will follow at Riesel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Clarence was born, December 15, 1930, to Walter and Ella Jahnke Lehrman, in Riesel, TX. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army, where he received a Purple Heart. On November 13, 1959, Clarence married Joyce Ann Kuehne. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1991. Clarence and Joyce were long-time members of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was active in the VFW and DAV.After retirement, Clarence loved woodworking in his shop and playing dominos in his spare time. He also enjoyed traveling, and was always ready to go on his next trip. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all those who knew him.Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ella Lehrman; and his brother, Marvin Lehrman.Clarence is survived by his wife, Joyce Lehrman; daughter, Patricia Jaynes and husband, Ted; son, Gary Lehrman and wife, Liese; and daughter, Susan Martinez and husband, Ernie; along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay Ave, Waco, TX, 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.