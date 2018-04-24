Mary LaymanOct. 4, 1921 - April 20, 2018Mary Layman, 96, of Waco, passed away April 20, 2018. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 25, at Wortham Bend Cemetery in China Spring. For a full obituary or to leave thoughts and memories go to www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

