Mary LathernDec. 24, 1921 - May 30, 2018Mary Lee Lathern of Waco passed away early Wed. morning, May 30, 2018, at the age of 96. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Rosemound Cemetery with Rev. Terry Hodge officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 4, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive.Mrs. Lathern was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Samuel Lee and Mary Alice (Fuller) King. She received her education in Downsville and later at Waco High. On Feb. 1, 1941, she married Cecil Jay Lathern in Hillsboro, Texas. After 26 wonderful years of marriage, he preceded her in death June 8, 2017.Throughout her life she enjoyed baking pies and her family enjoyed her black skillet hamburgers. For many years she has been a member of Downsville Baptist Church.Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Deborah Jean Drummond; six brothers and two sisters.Survivors include a daughter, Pat Gummelt and husband, Ed of Woodway; three sons, Jay Lathern and wife, Mary Ann of Woodway, Gary Lathern of White Bluff, Steve Lathern and wife, Barbara of Robinson; a son-in-law, David Drummond of Groesbeck; 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
