Josephine LanderAug. 8, 1925 - March 14, 2018Josephine (Horak) "Josie" Lander, age 92, of West, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in West. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 17, at the West Brethren Cemetery.Josie was born August 8, 1925 in West, the daughter of the late Adolph A. and Anna (Krizan) Horak. She was the only child and grew up in the house, in which she was born in. She was blessed to live in this house until August 27, 2016, at the age of 91.Josephine's father was a musician and had his own band. She was a member at an early age. When World War II came, most of the band members were drafted, but the band reorganized and continued. When her father passed away, she and another original member, Herbert Lander, carried on the band and married. The marriage eventually ended, but Josie, as she was affectionately known, continued on. In addition to the band and being a drummer, she managed to farm her home place and cared for her mother and worked for Bravo Produce Company. Her mother passed away in 1973 and she continued to live by herself on the farm. She was hard working. In 1992, she formed her own band, Josie and The Boys. She played the drums and managed the band until she turned 88 years young.Survivors include some very close friends that made it possible for her to stay living by herself the last few years.The family wants to thank Alton Pratka, Aubrey Uptmor and Ann Woodard, who faithfully cared for Josie until living alone was no longer an option. Also, thank you to Ted Uptmore for taking care of Josie's place as she would have done. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Brethren Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.