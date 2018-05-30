Nelda LackeyDec. 20, 1946 - May 26, 2018Nelda "Dottie" Frances Lackey passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Rev. Molly Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Nelda was born December 20, 1946, in Rosebud, Texas, to Edwin "Bill" and Frances Westerman. Nelda was educated at Cedar Springs and graduated from Lott High School in 1965. As a proud U.S. Marine wife, raising two children and caring for her husband, she stayed actively involved in the lives of each. As a regular at sporting or school events in which her children and grandchildren were involved, her presence was expected and appreciated by not only her children, but also their friends. She was a mother to all. She worked at the Chicken Shack, Winn's, West Hospital and Exxon in Bellmead. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, shopping, taking care of people and visiting with family and friends. She never met a stranger and was happiest when surrounded by those she loved.She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin "Bill" Westerman; her paternal grandparents, Frank and Helen Westerman, affectionately known as "Mammy & Pappy"; and her maternal grandparents, Preston and Betty Maude McAlpine.She is survived by her husband, Ira "Gene" Lackey; two children: son, Joe Lackey, and daughter, Billie Farley; two grandchildren, Aaron Towns and Lacey "Missy Jo" Farley; mother, Frances Westerman; brother, Dwight Westerman; sisters, Edith Lackey and Judy Fabbri; nephew Adam Lackey; nieces Marinda Nguyen and Michele Elsenburg; and several great-nephews and nieces.Pallbearers will be Joe Lackey, Aaron Towns, Dwight Westerman, Adam Lackey, Caleb Lackey, and Steve Youmans. Honorary Pallbearers are Pat Lackey, Tommy Towns, and Doug Hughes.The family has requested in lieu of flowers, to consider making donations to the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center in Waxahachie, or Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
