Donald Wayne KunkelSept. 5, 1953 - April 12, 2018Donald Wayne Kunkel, 64, passed away, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 16, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with Father Ron Feather officiating. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, April 15, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.Donald was born September 5, 1953, to Harding and Dorothea (Benke) Kunkel, in Marlin, Texas. He was a life time resident of Otto, Texas. Donald graduated from Mart High School 1973. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Donald was also a farmer and Rancher in Falls County. He enjoyed visiting relatives and eating at the Marlin Dairy Queen.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harding and Dorothea Kunkel.Survivors include his brother, Darrell Kunkel and wife, Joy, of Otto, Texas; sister, Carol McDonald of Otto, Texas; nephews, Levi Kunkel of Washington State, and Daniel Kunkel of San Antonio; nieces, Ashley Branch and husband, Eric of Hewitt, and Lauren McDonald of Otto; three grandnephews and one grandniece.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.