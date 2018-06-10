Barbara KopczykNov. 11, 1965 - June 7, 2018Barbara "Barbie" Ann Morell Kopczyk, 52, left this life, June 7, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Brother Charles Howard officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to service starting at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

