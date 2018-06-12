Barbara KopczykNov. 11, 1965 - June 7, 2018Barbara "Barbie" Ann Morell Kopczyk, 52, left this life on June 7, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Brother Charles Howard officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to service starting at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home.Barbie was born, November 11, 1965, to Charon Regian Morell and Homer C. Morell Jr. She graduated from Carter High School on June 2, 1981. Barbie moved to Texas in the summer of 1982. She met the love of her life, Frank E. Kopczyk Jr. in 1985. They were married on February 27, 1986. With this union one son was born, Zachary Morell Kopczyk, August 15, 2000. Barbie was very proud of the young man Zachary had become, her proudest moment was watching him graduate from high school this past weekend. They lived in Knoxville, TN, for several years before making their home in Cleveland, OH. It was in 2015 that they decided to come back to Texas.Barbie's favorite past time was spending time with family. When she moved back, she started monthly game nights. Family was everything to her. She loved little ones and so it was only fitting that she be the sitter to her great-niece, Raelynn.She was preceded in death by her father, Homer; father-in-law, Frank Sr.; step-father, Richard Briggs; and all grandparents.Barbie is survived by her loving husband, Frank; precious son, Zachary; mother, Charon Morell Briggs; stepmom, Pat Morell; mother-in-law, Ruth Kopczyk; sisters, Peggy Morell Ferguson and husband, Steve, Audie Morell Good, Jewell Lawson and husband, Jim, Patty Clark and husband, Robert; sister-in-law, Bernice Kopczyk; brothers-in-law, Mike Kopczyk and wife, Mia, Walt Kopczyk and wife, Kathy; nieces and nephews, Brittany Good Barben and husband, Hunter, Kyle Good, Rhett, Morgan, and Preston Lawson, Gabe and Eli Clark, Jacob, Josh, and Felicity Kopczyk; and great-niece, Raelynn Barben.She was full of life and always put others before herself. She will be missed dearly.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
