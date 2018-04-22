Della KoneJan. 10, 1951 - Apr. 20,2018Della Kone, 67, of Waco, passed away Friday April 20, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave, Waco, with Father Robert Ni Ni as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will welcome visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m.Della was born, January 10, 1951, to Joe and Frances Ortega. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Guadalupana, and the Columbiettes.She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances; and brother, Tony.Della is survived by her father, Joe; children, Kerry and spouse, Paul, and Kristopher and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Deliana, Kris Jr., Sabrina, Maleki, Abigail, Chris, Jon, and Adam; uncle, Simon and wife, Lupe; and nephew, Brandon.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
