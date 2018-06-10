Elizabeth Ann KoerthAug. 13, 1933 - June 7, 2018Elizabeth Ann (Allen) Koerth, 84, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Alan Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 11, at the funeral home.Ann was born, August 13, 1933, to Charles and Ethel Mahoney Allen, in Golinda, Texas. She married Gary Koerth, November 21, 1953. Ann was an avid baker and jelly maker. She loved going on trips to Colorado every summer. She and Gary were long-time members of New Road Church of Christ.Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Teresa Koerth.Ann is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Gary Koerth; sister, Rubie Senior; brothers-in-law, Mike Koerth and L.D. Koerth; sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Guy Clemmons, and Patsy and Don Ostrom; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorials may be made in Ann's name to New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S New Rd, Waco, TX 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.