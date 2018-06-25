Mary Frances KlausJuly 25, 1926 - June 18, 2018Mary Frances Klaus, age 91, of West, passed away, Monday, June 18, 2018, in West. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, June 25, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery near West.Mary Frances was born, July 25, 1926, in West, the daughter of Joe J. and Mary (Austin) Podsednik. She attended elementary school in West and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy High School in Waco. On August 28, 1945, she was united in marriage to William J. "Bill" Klaus in West. ill preceded her in death on October 7, 2002. Mary Frances worked as a bookkeeper for Adams Chevrolet, Scott Chevrolet and for Jerrel Bolton Chevrolet over 30 years before her retirement. She also was the bookkeeper for Birome Water Supply for over 28 years. Mary Frances was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours and VFW Post #4819 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing and especially loved visiting with friends.Mary Frances is also preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Helen Jo Muska.Survivors include her sons, William J. Klaus and wife, Linda, and Michael Klaus and wife, Marcella, all of West; grandchildren, Chris Klaus and wife, Carmen, Kevin Klaus, Michelle Linnenkugel and husband, Josh, and Holly Willis and husband, Brant; grandchildren, Justin, Jace, Kane, Millie, Paige, Blaine, Rylan, Cooper, and Brynlee; and many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
