Catherine Sue KingApril 15, 1929 - April 2, 2018Catherine Sue King passed away Monday, April 2, 2018. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. in Waco. A Celebration of Life service will begin promptly at 10 a.m., following visitation. Burial will be at Moore Cemetery, FM 933 in Chalk Bluff. The full obituary may be viewed at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

