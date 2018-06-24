Ben KingOctober 5, 1938 - June 23, 2018Ben King, 79, of Eddy, went to be with Jesus, June 23, 2018. Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 25, 2018, in Moody Cemetery.Mr. King graduated from Gatesville High School in 1956 and earned his BS in education and MS from Baylor University. He coached the Championship Little Aggie Baseball team and taught Mathematics in Midway High School. In 1991, he retired from the Vocational Rehabilitation Commission of Texas as a Vocational Counselor.Ben married Kay Talley on August 30, 1958 and they have four sons, Kyle Ben, Jamie Dee, Dan Edward, and Jonathan Edward.Ben accepted Jesus as Savior as a child and devoted his life to loving Kay as his chosen queen. They are members of Trinity Fellowship of McGregor.His grandchildren are Kristina "Puddin'", Jon Kyle, Luke, Emily, Andrew, Katie, Larkin, Haley and Rachel.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

