Dalton KiddMar. 22, 1958 - Mar. 7, 2018Dalton C. Kidd, 59 of McGregor, passed away March 7, 2018 in Waco. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Dalton was born March 22, 1958 in Waco to Willie and Gurette Muzette Kidd. He graduated from McGregor High School, and was a machinist and welder. He enjoyed learning about Native American Culture, and playing the guitar.Dalton is survived by his wife, Patricia Mills Kidd; stepson, Jason Jackson and Kandace; sister, Melinda Russell and husband, Denny; stepsister, Jennifer Mills; aunts, Ethel Monte Farrar and Anna Kay Wetleson; niece, Candi Parsley; nephew, Lance Russell; great-nephews, Connor and Kaleb Parsley; great-niece, Karli Russell; cousins, Raymond Farrar, Michael Farrar, Cathy Julian, Chris and Shawn Sparkman, Debbie Sparkman, and Nathan Wetleson; numerous other cousins, and his beloved dog, Little Bit.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
