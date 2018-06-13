Konietha J. KessingerMarch 1, 1977 - June 8, 2018Konietha J. Kessinger, 41, of Waco, was called home by our Lord and Savior June 8, 2018. A visitation and receiving of friends and family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A service honoring her life will follow starting at 7:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Waco Memorial Park.Konietha was born March 1, 1977, in Galveston. Her greatest joys in life included being a dedicated friend, beloved sister, and most importantly a proud mother to her three children. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with friends and family and doing whatever it took to brighten the day of everyone around her.Konietha was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Tidmore.Survivors include her daughter, Chelsea West; sons, Nicholas and Jarred West, of Rockport; brothers, Bryan Tidmore and Nick Serrano; sisters, Amber Serrano and Misty Riddell; father, Thomas McGlauflin and wife, Gracie; boyfriend, Keith Curlee; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many other friends and family, all of whom she loved dearly.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
