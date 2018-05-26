Evelyn Dillon KennedySeptember 2, 1928 - May 23, 2018Evelyn Dillon Kennedy, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation will be on Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.Evelyn was born September 2, 1928 in Hill County to Andrew and Emily Sykora. Her parents moved to Waco when she was young and she lived in Waco most of her life.Evelyn graduated from Waco High School, worked several years for Central Texas Iron Works and later for the family business, Dillon's Used Cars. In addition to spending time with family, she was an avid bowler, bridge player and fan of the Lady Bears basketball team.She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Charles C. Dillon; her second husband, Charles Kennedy; her brother, Andrew Sykora Jr.; and sister, Irene Afinowicz.Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Dillon, Dixie Scott and husband, Robert Scott; grandchildren, Lucas Patterson and wife, Ali Patterson, Mack Patterson, Michelle Glidewell and husband, Jeremy Glidewell, Rachel Moody and husband, Chad Moody, great-grandchildren Ella, Hattie, Cotton and Prine Patterson, Dalton Scott, Crystal and Cooper Glidewell, Dillan, Brianna and Isabella Moody.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
