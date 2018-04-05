Charlotte Bonita KellnMay 7, 1927 - March 30, 2018Charlotte Bonita Kelln (Rector), 90, of Waco, TX passed away on March 30, 2018 in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was known by many as Greenbird, Sis, and Nina. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco with Rev. Austin Dickson officiating.Bonita was born on May 7, 1927 in Plainview, TX to the late Jessie and Hubert Rector. She was the oldest of three siblings. She graduated from West Texas State University in 1947. She married the love of her life Benjamin Franklin Kelln, known as Ben and in his later years as Mag, on August 31, 1947. Bonita and Ben started their family in 1948. She taught English and Social Studies for many years. After her retirement, She and Ben moved to Waco where he retired 10 years later from the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, writing, and research. Bonita was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin and friend to many.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; youngest son, Bret; and youngest sibling, Janice Rector Eubank.Bonita is survived by her daughter, Beth Kelln-Mikulin of Waco; son, Kent Kelln of Smithville; grandchildren, Kelln and Mike Small of Lorena and Kristen and Tom Brick of Georgetown, and Jason and Blaine Parrish; great grandchildren, Benjamin and Oliver Small and Colton, Karissa, and Savanna Brick; brother, Travis Rector and family of Lubbock; niece, Brook Reppond and husband, Kyle Reppond of Montgomery; nephew, Robert Bagwell and wife, Kathryn of Dallas; great nieces, Heather Moeller and husband, Blake, Hope Pullen and husband, Jake, Halleigh Reppond, and Charlotte and Kate Bagwell; brother-in-law, Warren Russell; and sister-in-law, Marj Hazlett and family.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tina and Ruben Resendez for providing excellent care and becoming part of our family.You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
