Bonita KellnMay 7,1927 - March 30, 2018Bonita Kelln, 90, of Waco, passed away Friday at her residence with her loving family by her side. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 7, at OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel with Austin Dickson officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

