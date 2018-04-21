Sharon Suzanne KelleyJuly 19, 1961 - April 18, 2018Sharon Suzanne Kelley, 56, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Waco, Texas. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Moody-Leon Cemetery, Moody, Texas. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas.Sharon was born on July 19, 1961, to Charles Lee Sells and Virginia (Fischgrabe) Sells, in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1979. Sharon was a Waco resident, until seven years ago, when she moved to Moody. She was a self-employed medical transcriptionist for 30 years.Ms. Kelley was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lee Sells; paternal grandparents, Roy and Thelma Sells; maternal grandparents, Ruben and Ruby Fischgrabe; sister, Kellye Dailey; and nephews, Michael Sherrill and Clinton Kunze.Survivors include her mother, Virginia Sells, of Moody; daughter, Meghan Gray, of Waco; granddaughter, Makenzie Nunn, of Waco; brother, Kenneth Sells and wife, Lynda, of Moody; brother-in-law, Clint Kelley and wife, Debbie, of Waco; nephews, Jason Sherrill and wife, Cherrie, of Moody, Kyle Dailey and wife, Chaye, of Moody, Tristian Sherrill, Cory Sherrill, Jaxon Sherrill, Jason Brown, Chris Leto of New York, and Micah Brown; nieces, Kennedi Sherrill, Leslie Brown, Bailey Sanford, Athena Mak, and Mercedez Kunze, all of Moody; special cousins, Lisa Sanford, Brenna Sanford, Alexis Sanford, Noah Smith, Patti Villareal, and Mark Kelley.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
