Jacqulynne KelleyFeb. 12, 1968 - March 19, 2018After a lengthy illness, Jacqulynne Delores Kelley, 50, of McGregor, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, at Freedom of God Ministries at 7549 North State Highway 6, in Waco, with Larry Cathey officiating.Jacquie was born February 12, 1968 and joined the Masters family in Ponca City, OK. She grew up in the Central Texas area. For over ten years Jacquie served as a Correctional Officer, but being a grandmother was her true calling. Jacquie's eight grandchildren were her pride and joy.Mrs. Kelley was preceded in death by her grandma, Bobby Jean Williams; step-father, Bobby Williams; aunt, Karla Thomas; and brother, Charlie LaClair.Left to cherish her memory are husband, Jeff Kelley; children, Shawn Masters and wife, Jessica, Shawnna Masters, and Nickie Shirley; mother, Dee Williams; father, Jack Masters and wife, Debbie; siblings, Jerimy Williams, Deeann Watson, and Nickie Adams; mother-in-law, Grace Kelley; Robert and Rebecca Armstrong; grandchildren, Jazlynn, Julian, Joshua, Dennis, Naomi, Heaven, London, and Richard; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as lots of extended family and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
