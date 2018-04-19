Elaine KarnisAugust 14, 1949 - April 17, 2018Elaine Karnis of Otto passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 21, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Otto, with Dr. Larry Felice officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 20, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart, Texas.On August 14, 1949, Elaine was born in Waco to Tony and Norma Pavelka. She graduated from Mart High School in 1967 and later from Durham Business College in Waco. Work history included clerical work at the Texas Youth Commission in Mart. She was widely known as an awesome gardener and cook. Her favorite hobby, gardening, included tending the flowers and shrubs at St. John's UCC, at which she was a longtime, devoted member. On June 25, 1977, she was married in Arlington, Texas, to Wayne Karnis.Her survivors include husband, Wayne Karnis; daughter, Melanie and husband, John Lee; two grandchildren, Jayla and Jayden; mother, Norma Tinkle; sisters, Linda Peterson and husband, Pete, and Tonette Stem and husband, Wiley; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. John's UCC Memorial Fund. Memorials may be mailed to Jerry Holle, 1522 FM 1240, Riesel, TX 76682.LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.