Rudy Kaluza, Jr.Sept. 9, 1923 - June 12, 2018Rudolph "Rudy" Kaluza Jr., age 94, of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday, June 14, at Aderhold Funeral Chapel in West, followed by a visitation till 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, June 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. Military Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard.Rudy was born, September 9, 1923, in Penelope, the son of Mary (Mynar) and Rudolph Kaluza Sr. He attended school in Bynum. In serving his country, he joined the United States Army during World War II stationed in Germany, England, France and Belgium. On October 22, 1946, he was united in marriage to Ernestine Uptmore in West. Rudy worked as a cabinet maker for Khoury Inc. for many years until his retirement in 1985. He also worked for L.L. Sams, Natchaderow in Waco and Bill Charlton in West. He was a longtime and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. He was also a member of SPJST Lodge 66 Linden Hall and the American Legion Post #478. Rudy cherished his wife of 71 years and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and was always laughing and joking around with all who knew him. He enjoyed singing, painting, working with wood, coloring, riding his gator and feeding the animals.Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Kaluza, Alfred Kaluza, Ernest Kaluza and Robert Kaluza; sister, Margaret Makovy; son-in-law, Ricky Herod; and great-grandson, Bradley Eckenrode.Survivors include his beloved wife, Ernestine Kaluza of Robinson; his daughters, Peggy Lowrey and husband, Roy, of Crawford, Kathy Herod of Robinson, Sandra Reddig and husband, Jim, of Elm Mott, Cynthia Kaluza and husband, Steve Fincher, and Brenda Kaluza, all of Waco, and Becky Jackson and husband, Nick of Beverly Hills; grandchildren, Keith Lowrey and Pam, Brent Lowrey and wife, Amy, Chris Eckenrode and wife, Misty, Jason Eckenrode, Kristen Blancett and husband, Vinnie, Kera Silver and husband, Larren, Alyssa VanVleet and husband, Dale, Monika Bruton and husband, Ben, Jimmy Hassel, Bryan Holt and wife, Toni, Natisha Holt, Joe Gonzalez and wife, Renee, Eric Gonzalez and wife, Desiree, and Nickolas Jackson; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
