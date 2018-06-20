Florence I. KaluzaSept. 9, 1939 - June 16, 2018Florence Irene Karpinsky Kaluza, born September 9, 1939 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a coal miner's daughter, lost her 3 year courageous battle with lung cancer on Saturday, June 16, 2018.Florence leaves, to cherish her memories, her husband, Ray Kaluza; her daughters, Rhonda Jill Kaluza and Dana Kaluza Bartles; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Karpinsky; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and a sister.Florence was orphaned at 10 years old and was raised by her brother, Leo, in Madison, Wisconsin. She moved to Texas at 17 years of age and graduated from Waco High School in 1957. She had careers in nursing at Hillcrest Hospital and James Connally Air Force Base. She worked as a reservationist at Trans Texas Airways, and retired from M & M Mars in 1995 after 14 years of working there.Ray and Florence met at a New Year's Eve dance and celebrated a Christian marriage for over 55 years. They were among the founding families of St. Louis Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering at nursing homes and hospitals, cooking for her swim class at the YMCA, especially her famous chicken and dumplings and tasty desserts. She also enjoyed trips to Winstar, taking pictures of her friends at Waco's social after-hours, and rescuing animals that turned up on her doorstep. Of those, she leaves behind Forrest and Honey Bee, her beloved kitties, and Joey, her Pekinese.Due to her husband's impending surgery, Florence's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. John Speckmier and Poppa Charles Schultz for their support.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.