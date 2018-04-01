Theresa JulianAug 15, 1961 - Mar 29, 2018On March 29, 2018, Theresa Regina Jay Julian, surrounded by family, journeyed to heaven to continue her walk with Christ. A Funeral Mass with Military Honors will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church. A vigil will be 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.She lived a joyful, very full life, of 56 years. She was passionate in all that she did and loved the life she created for her family. Theresa's strong Catholic faith was evident by her zest for life and deep love and devotion to family and friends. Each day of her life she was guided by the Holy Spirit. She shared the love of Christ with everyone she met.Theresa grew up in Stoughton, Massachusetts. She was from a large family and was one of eight children. After completing high school, she joined the United States Army. Theresa graduated first in her advanced military training class as a Military Police Woman. During her service she was stationed at The Presidio and later in Darmstadt, Germany. After her wild ride serving in the military for three years, Theresa decided she needed to "straighten up," so she entered religious life with the Sisters of St. Martha on Prince Edward Island in Canada. While in the convent, Theresa worked as a teacher with the Micmac Indians.Theresa then answered a call from God to pursue the care of others knowing that there was something different He wanted of her. Theresa's next big gig was as a resident assistant in a college dorm, where she met lots of characters, including "The Dan". She and Dan married, and she received her degree in Occupational Therapy.Dan soon brought Theresa down to Texas, kicking and screaming along the way. She quickly built a home in Central Texas. She made many deep and long-lasting friendships and spent weekends walking through the wildflowers and skiing the lakes. Theresa worked for Providence Home Health and fell in love with geriatric care. As an occupational therapist, Theresa was passionate about helping others attain the best quality of life possible.Theresa's wit and infectious laughter kept all those around her in her spell. She never met a stranger. Once Theresa met you, you were her friend and she kept constant care and concern for what mattered most to you in life. It was once said that she had a "genius for friendship".Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Jay; and sister, Margaret Jay. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Dan; and her three cherished daughters, Anna, Mary, and Christina.Theresa is also survived by six siblings: brothers Frank, Carl, Peter, and Patrick, and sisters, Mary and Anne; as well as a large extended family and many treasured friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.