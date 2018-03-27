Syble JorgensonNovember 27, 1923 - March 24, 2018Syble Faye Jorgenson of Clifton, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, Clifton. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Clifton Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

