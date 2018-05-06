Helen M. JonesSept. 23, 1938 - May 4, 2018Helen Marie Taylor Jones passed away peacefully on Friday, May 4, 2018 surrounded by family. Helen was born September 23, 1938 and lived in Waco her entire life until she moved to Virginia in 2016 to be near family.Helen worked for the Veterans Administration in Waco from 1957 to 1994. She was an avid Bowler and after retiring, she expanded her volunteer and club activities which included Altrusa, AARP, TaxAide, Line Dancing, Waco Newcomers & Neighbors, Toastmasters, Central Texas Literacy Coalition, Waco Bowling Association and Red Hat Society. She was a finalist for the 2008 Humana Volunteer of the Year.Helen brought new meaning to "world traveler" with trips including an African Photo Safari where she did not bring a camera – you would have to know and love Helen to appreciate and understand that she was too busy living in the moment to worry about anything else. She witnessed and helped chip away at the Berlin Wall in Germany; toured Italy, France, Russia, Singapore, Australia, England, New Zealand, India, Japan, Brazil, Cape Horn, too many cruises to count and the list goes on!Helen is survived by her brother, Joseph Taylor; nephew, Keith Jones and wife, Lesa; granddaughter, Krystian Wyvonne Jones; grandson, Noah Taylor Jones; niece, Carolyn Short; nephew, John David Taylor; nephew, Jerry Jones and wife, Teresa; great-nieces, Janna Call, Mallory Prim, and Tabatha Giustiniani; and many more nephews and nieces. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the close personal friends who made Helen's life so rewarding.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, in Waco where she will be laid to rest alongside her daughter, Marsha Renee, her mother, Annie Christine Sharp Taylor, and father, Howard J Taylor. Red hats are suggested but not required attire for those attending the service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.