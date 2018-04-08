Richard E. JohnsonApril 2, 1928 - April 5, 2018Richard Eugene 'Dickie' Johnson, 90, of Waco, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 5, 2018. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 25, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco, with Pastor Paul Krupicka officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www. alzheimers.org or to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, www.fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

