Richard E. JohnsonApril 2, 1928 - April 5, 2018Richard Eugene "Dickie" Johnson, 90, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 25, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

