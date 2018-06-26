Caroll Marie JohnsonJan. 21, 1948 - June 21, 2018Caroll Marie Johnson, 70, of Bosqueville, passed away, Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery.Caroll was born, Janurary 21, 1948, in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Roy and Marie East.She moved to Waco with her husband, Vern Johnson, who became a pilot for ESI and later became the pilot for Baylor University. Prior to their move to Waco, she retired from General Safety in Michigan. Caroll worked as a waitress for the Miller family of restaurants in Waco for many years. She enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of her dogs.She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Roy East, IICaroll is survived by her son, Roy Johnson and wife, Huong and their son, Noah of Saltillo, Mississippi; brother, David East; and her fiancée, Harold Starnes of Bosqueville.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Caroll's memory may be directed to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
